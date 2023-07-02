Sponsorless 2023-24 home and away Chelsea kits leaked

The calendar now reads July, which means that football’s fiscal year has rolled over to 2023-24. It also means that our contract with main shirt sponsors Three UK is now officially over and done. Normally, this would then mean that our contract with the new main shirt sponsors would begin.

But evidently that situation is still not settled, perhaps due to the general reaction against the news that a gambling company were set to take that spot. Or perhaps it’s just some other administrative delay.

Either way, we’re officially sponsorless at the moment, which probably also explains why the shirts for the new season have not been officially revealed just yet.

But that doesn’t mean they haven’t been leaked, with usual spymasters Footy Headlines on the case for months now as usual. In fact, the home shirt has even been spotted in the wild last week, showing all of its extra-trimmed and metallic-badged glory.

It’s been a long time since we had this much white in a home shirt, and I don’t believe we ever had a metallic badge (the 2012-13 home shirt probably comes closest in that regard).

Without a sponsor, main or sleeve, that shirt looks quite plain, but that may not be a bad thing. That Nike-special collar looks awkward as it hangs on a hanger but probably looks better in person and in action.

Plus, any amount of boringness in the home kit will be compensated for by the away kit, which is yet another pattern-overload special. It’s mostly black, which is a decent choice for an alternate shirt, but I’m not too sure about the spiderman-esque webbing throughout. But that’s just an initial impression, and again, the sponsor will make a big difference to the overall look and appeal.

Thoughts?