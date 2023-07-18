Wesley Fofana suffers torn ACL, probably out for season after surgery

Wesley Fofana was left off the traveling squad for the preseason tour, and most unfortunately it wasn’t just with a minor ailment.

The scans that the 22-year-old had required on his knee revealed the worst news: torn ACL. As confirmed by the official Chelsea website today, Fofana has already undergone the necessary surgery, and will now begin his recovery.

The official statement does not stipulate how long that will take, but the standard rehabilitation period for an ACL reconstruction is at least 6-9 months. It’s safe to say that Fofana will miss most, if not all of this season.

So that’s quite terrible for our most expensive center back signing ever, and it continues a series of unfortunate injuries for the young defender. He missed most of the 2021-22 season with a broken leg and was restricted to just 20 appearances last season after missing several months with a hamstring issue.

Fofana will be a big miss, but hopefully the likes of Levi Colwill, Benoît Badiashile, and Trevoh Chalobah will have to step up even more.