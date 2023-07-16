With a brilliant U20 World Cup performance last month that nearly led Italy to a title, Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei showed he is not that far away from knocking on our first-team’s door. A full season on loan could do wonders for his prospects, and this is what newly relegated side Leicester City are offering according to the Telegraph.

The Foxes lost James Maddison to Tottenham following relegation to the Championship, and they are seeking players who can fill in the goalscoring gap left by him in his departure. Casadei’s seven goals in seven WC matches is certainly a source of optimism in that regard.

It could also help that Casadei already has Championship experience after spending the second half of last season on loan at Reading. While the loan did have a bitter end with Reading relegated to League One, the 20-year-old could find himself in the midst of a promotion battle instead if he joins Leicester on loan.