The Daily Hilario: Sunday

Fabinho left out of Liverpool squad for tour to Germany after £40m bid from Al-Ittihad. Jordan Henderson travels.— paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) July 15, 2023
Sí, Muchachos pic.twitter.com/8E3f9hb9VU— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 15, 2023
| JUST IN: PSG are discussing with Dušan Vlahović’s entourage and an agreement in principle is close. The Serbian is PSG’s plan B after Harry Kane. [@FabriceHawkins] pic.twitter.com/y6ltJ4yt6f— PSG Report (@PSG_Report) July 15, 2023
