Long have Inter Milan delayed any advancements in getting Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku back to the club in definitive this summer, with the belief they were the only club in the world able to take him out of Stamford Bridge. After all Lukaku only had eyes for Inter, going as far as denying the (ultra-)riches of the Saudi Arabian clubs to make his return to Italy happen.

But it turns out Lukaku does have other ways to return to Italy, with Juventus simply meeting Chelsea’s €40m asking price and forcing Inter to match terms. With the Belgian attacker reportedly “ghosting” Inter and thus blocking them from discussing personal terms since the latest developments in the transfer chase, they are now out of the race as per reports from Fabrizio Romano and Gianluca Di Marzio.

Still there are no guarantees Juventus will wrap up Lukaku’s move as this is contingent on the Old Lady selling Dusan Vlahovic, for whom they seek up to €70m. In the meantime Lukaku will be back on Cobham, with the Blues hoping to end this drama once and for all before the end of the month.