Chelsea were reportedly trying to push Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to one of the several Saudi clubs whose summer spending is being boosted by the country’s sovereign wealth fund. But he might still have a future in Europe as according to a report from the Daily Mail, French club Olympique Marseille are interested in the 34-year-old striker.

Aubameyang’s return to Chelsea was delayed, as it was also the case with Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech. But while Lukaku and Ziyech did attract suitors early into the summer, there was apparently not a lot of interest in the former Barcelona attacker until now.

While Aubameyang transitioned from youth to professional football at AC Milan, he was born in France and built his career in the country before reaching stardom with Borussia Dortmund. Thus returning to Ligue 1 might be an attractive option for the guy who never really had the chance to take off at the Blues.