Reece James’ knee gets the all clear for USA Tour after scan

Few phrases are as scary as “Reece James knee scan”, a combination of words forged deep within Mount Doom, and recently spotted on the Chelsea beat, from the likes of Nizaar Kinsella (Evening Standard) and Simon Johnson (The Athletic).

The season hasn’t even begun, for goodness’ sake!

Thankfully, the scan appears to have been precautionary, and more importantly, seems to have turned up nothing concerning. Whatever James may have felt at some point this week was “minor” at worst and reportedly not bad enough to keep him out of the upcoming USA Tour (Chelsea leave on Monday). James had been spotted in training multiple times this week, including on Thursday. However, he did not feature in any of the photos released to the public on Friday.

Reece James has had a scan on his knee but thought to be precautionary. https://t.co/Xa4fDxgQMJ — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 14, 2023

Reecey has had several non-minor injuries in the last couple years, including knees and hamstrings, which have been quite detrimental to our ambitions and successes, so hopefully this is indeed nothing major this time — nor will it turn into something serious later.