According to an exclusive yesterday from the Daily Mail, Chelsea have recruited (or poached, depending on your penchant for the dramatic) the Head of Performance from the English Football Association, Bryce Cavanagh — presumably to join us in a similar role.

Cavanagh had been with the England national team for the past nearly seven years, having held similar position at various other organizations in various other sports for well over a decade prior to that. At the English national team, he was not only responsible for overseeing the different performance-related departments (physical, mental, nutrition, etc), but he apparently also helped develop bespoke fitness routines for the players.

While the report does not specify his exact role at Chelsea, he was apparently hired before the new head coach so we can probably safely assume that he will be integrating with Mauricio Pochettino’s staff in the same or similar capacity.

Chelsea’s medical and sports science divisions had been in a royal mess for much of the past year, so it’s nice to see us at least try our best to undo some of the hasty decisions and mistakes made in the past twelve months.