Official: Exeter City sign Dion Rankine on loan from Chelsea

As perennial (senior) loanees leave Chelsea, new (junior) ones enter the fold. The latest to join the loan army is winger Dion Rankine, on a season-long deal with League One club Exeter City.

The 20-year-old joined Chelsea in 2016 from Cambridge United. Ever since Dion has risen through our ranks by first largely featuring as a wing-back in our U18 squad on either side of the pitch during the 2019-20 season, when he also signed his first professional contract.

‍♂️ Surfing in from Chel-Sea!



✍️ We are delighted to announce the season-long loan of Dion Rankine from @ChelseaFC #ECFC #SemperFidelis pic.twitter.com/kXiPBmduW1 — Exeter City FC (@OfficialECFC) July 12, 2023

From 2021 Dion began playing as wing-back and as a winger, showing great instincts in the final third. The highlight of his Chelsea career thus far is scoring one of the two goals against Tottenham in the final day of Premier League 2 last year to guarantee Chelsea a place in English development football’s top-tier.

“Dion is someone we were interested in for his speed and his ability in one v one situations. “I think he will bring competition to that right hand side. It’s always pretty difficult to get someone on loan from Chelsea so we’re delighted we’ve been able to do that.” -Gary Caldwell, Exeter City manager: Source: Exeter City FC

Good luck, Dion!