One name that has been surprisingly absent from the news cycle involving Chelsea’s potential exits this summer is that of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. That of course does not come out of the blue as according to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are insisting and thus far failing to push the 34-year-old striker towards Saudi Arabian clubs.

Chelsea did manage to sell Édouard Mendy, N’Golo Kanté and Kalidou Koulibaly to Saudi teams, and got really close on sealing a deal for Hakim Ziyech before his fateful medical. But with Aubameyang, we have yet to get to the ‘final stages’ of any of the ‘negotiations’ that involve his name.

Whereas in Europe there is little to no market for a striker of his age who played less than a thousand minutes last season, recording only three goals and an assist, and not looking that impressive while doing it. Especially on the reported £160,000-per-week wages he is getting at Chelsea, which makes the task of moving him out of Stamford Bridge all that harder.