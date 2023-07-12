With Christian Pulisic soon joining AC Milan and several other first-team players on their way out of Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s large squad from last season is getting slimmer by the day. According to a report from the Evening Standard the squad trimming must continue, with the Blues now ‘open to selling’ defender Trevoh Chalobah if the ‘right offer’ arrives.

With Kalidou Koulibaly out of London just one season after his arrival from Napoli, Chelsea now have five first-team centre-backs (plus Ethan Ampadu and Malang Sarr) for the upcoming term. Manager Mauricio Pochettino however wants to retain only four players, with Chalobah last in the pecking order.

Chalobah is said to be willing to stay and prove himself at Chelsea. At the same time both he and the club are in agreement that if the notorious ‘right offer’ does come by, he can then leave the club as he wants as many minutes as he can since he wants to be part of England’s squad in the upcoming Euros.

Last we heard of interest in Chalobah was Inter Milan at the beginning of last month in such a ‘hard push’ to sign the 24-year-old, that we never heard of that ever since. Thus do not be surprised if they appear for doubles if/once they are done with Romelu Lukaku’s saga, perhaps as a way to match bitter rivals AC Milan purchasing two of our players this summer already.