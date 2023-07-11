Official: David Datro Fofana joins Union Berlin on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea’s Loan Army is nowhere near the force it used to be once upon a time, but it welcomed a prominent new member today, with David Datro Fofana joining Union Berlin for the season ahead.

The 20-year-old striker arrived at Chelsea just a few months ago, for around €12m in the January transfer window, but would subsequently make just four appearances (one start) as we dealt with a massively bloated squad. Having signed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson since, for over £80m combined, DDF’s prospects of playing time haven’t improved significantly, so this is probably the best option for him at the moment.

Union Berlin finished a surprising fourth in the Bundesliga last season, which means that they will be playing Champions League football for the first time in their club history this year. Sheraldo Becker led the team in scoring with a career-high 12 goals, so there’s plenty of scope for Fofana to make an impact.

“David’s speed and his flexible offensive qualities are highly interesting for us. We want another goal-scoring player who will give our attacking game additional impetus.” -Oliver Ruhnert, director; source: FC Union Berlin

Good luck, David!