Official: Teddy Sharman-Lowe joins Bromley on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea and England U20 goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe has joined Bromley on loan for the season ahead, as confirmed by the clubs yesterday. The 20-year-old joins the non-league side that had come close to promotion a couple times in recent years, but would end up losing in the playoffs, including to Chesterfield last season. He’s our second loanee of the summer, after Charlie Webster’s move to Heerenveen.

Initially, Sharman-Lowe will probably be expected to back up 29-year-old Grant Smith, who joined the team recently as well and has great experience at this level with the likes of Yeovil Town and Boreham Wood.

Sharman-Lowe arrived at Chelsea in 2020 from Burton Albion, having spent time prior to that in his hometown club Leicester City’s academy as well. This will be his third loan and the first of the full-season variety, after half-season spells back at Burton and at Havant & Waterlooville last season, where he started the majority of their matches after January with 21 appearances.

Good luck, Teddy!