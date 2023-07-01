Cesc Fàbregas hangs up his Magic Hat for good

Chelsea heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and origin stories. Some are born with it. Some are indoctrinated. For some, maybe it’s Maybelline. Others just see the light.

And for some, it was never supposed to happen. Until it did. Until history was made. From villain, to hero, to the record books. He was indeed magic, with the literal Magic Hat.

“In theory, it was not supposed to happen, me joining Chelsea [but] it was my opportunity as a football player, as a professional. [...] Being at Chelsea is something that I will never regret in my life; in fact completely the opposite. I will always talk about Chelsea and about my time at Chelsea as probably the best decision of my career.” “When I was with Arsenal I never believed I could feel what I felt towards Chelsea. It was impossible. But this is the beauty of football. When I took that chance, I never thought I would be so happy there, that I would be so successful and that I would have so much appreciation and feeling with their fans.” -Cesc Fàbregas; July 2020

Fàbregas announced himself 20 minutes into his Chelsea career with one the greatest passes you’ll ever see, in the opening match of the 2014-15 season, and he slowly worked his way into our hearts and minds from there. Four and a half years and two Premier League titles later, when he left halfway through the 2018-19 season, he left as one of our own. Not born into it, but a real Blue Blood just the same.

He went to Monaco for a few years after that and then last summer he turned up on the shores of most picturesque Lake Como, where a certain Dennis Wise has been the CEO of the local side since 2021. Cesc made 17 appearances last season as Como finished midtable in Serie B, but now, at age 36, has made the decision to take the next step in his career, officially retiring as a player and taking up coaching duties with their youth and reserves team. Putting that “football brain” to great use still!

Good luck, Coach Cesc!

“It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots. “From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all. “From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget. “All those who have helped me, my teammates, coaches, directors, presidents, owners, fans and my agent. To all my family, from my parents and my sister to my wife and kids, I cherish your advice, mentorship and guidance. To my opponents who tried to knock me, thank you for making me stronger. “It has already been more than worth it with all the great memories and friends that I have made on the way. “I’ve also learnt 3 languages and became more compassionate and wiser along my travels. “I lived experiences that I never thought in a million years I would even come close to. “It’s not all sadness though as I’m now going to cross the white line and start coaching the B and Primavera teams of Como 1907. A club and a project I couldn’t be more excited about. This charming football team won my heart from the first minute and came to me at the perfect time in my career. I will grab it with both hands. “So after 20 incredible years full of sacrifice, dedication and joy, it’s time to say thank you and goodbye to the beautiful game. “I loved every minute.” -Cesc Fàbregas; source: Instagram