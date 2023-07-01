‘No words will ever be enough’: Ruben Loftus-Cheek says goodbye

For a long time, it seemed like Ruben Loftus-Cheek would never quite “make it”.

Injuries, broken promises, circumstances out of his control. He battled through it all and he blazed the trail that many others followed in subsequent years as we built a homegrown core into a Champions League-winning side.

Unfortunately, Ruben himself wasn’t actually part of that squad in 2021-22, out on loan at Fulham to help him finish recovering from the Achilles injury that derailed his career just when it looked like he truly had burst through in 2019.

It’s that resilience, it’s that dedication and determination that I’m sure will make him a success at AC Milan, where he begins his new adventure.

To me, Ruben will always be that 17-year-old who went up against Yaya Touré in a series of post-season friendlies against Manchester City in 2013, and held his own. And also that young man who dominated with Chelsea’s youth teams in the FA Youth Cup and the UEFA Youth League. And the slightly older man who had that most wonderful 2018-19 season, especially in the Europa League.

We followed his journey closely for most of the past 19 years as fans, as bloggers, as critics, as supporters, as True Blues. He leaves us now, but he will always be one of us.

Thank you, Ruben!