Cesare Casadei scores again, leads Italy into U20 World Cup final!

Every U20 World Cup has its breakout star(s), and (one of) this year’s is surely Chelsea youngster Cesare Casadei, the captain of Italy, who reached Sunday’s final with an exciting 2-1 win over South Korea in tonight’s semifinal.

Casadei of course scored again, as has been the case in just about every game he’s played at the tournament — 7 goals to lead all players, having scored in five of their six games including the last four, adding a couple assists as well while playing every single minute available!

The 20-year-old opened the scoring in this semifinal with a lovely first-time guided effort from the top of the box, picking out the top corner after a feed from the left wing. South Korea equalized from the penalty spot about ten minutes later, but just when it looked like we might head into extra time, Italy won it five minutes from time with a well taken free kick.

Casadei and Italy will look to complete the job against Uruguay in Sunday’s final. He’s done the Veni, he’s done the Vidi, now it’s time for the Vici!