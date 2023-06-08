Chelsea Ownership Group reiterate commitment, ambition, learnings in open letter to fans

Chelsea’s new owners made a promise*, among many, to be more open with fans than the previous regime, and while that hasn’t really happened, they did craft an open letter to us that was published this morning on the official website.

There’s nothing really earthshattering in there, as they reiterate their “complete commitment” to club, to maintaining our ambitions, and to learn and improve from this most terrible season that’s been — while also acknowledging that the women’s team have been outstanding once again, winning yet another WSL and FA Cup trophy double.

Obviously, things are not so rosy on the men’s side, where a lot of mistakes have been make. But there’s also clear desire to fix those things — and now with less in-person involvement from the owners, who have slowly dialed that back in favor of the people they have appointed to take care of things (Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart as sporting directors, Chris Jurasek as CEO, and the lesser spotted Christopher Vivell as the technical director for the global multi-club efforts).

Perhaps the most important thing to come out of this letter is that they finally figured out a collective name for themselves, “Chelsea Ownership Group”. Hopefully they will be a helpful COG in the wheel.

*other promises included: financial commitment (check); support for women’s team (check); support for Academy (check); new stadium (efforts underway); marketing revamp (in progress?); better structure behind the scenes (jury’s out)

The open letter, in full, reads: