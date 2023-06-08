Emerson Palmieri becomes first player to win all five current UEFA trophies

West Ham United won the Europa Conference League final last night, 2-1, in rather dramatic fashion, with Jarrod Bowen scoring a 90th-minute winner to make history for the Hammers.

It was West Ham’s first major trophy since their 1980 FA Cup triumph and their first major European trophy since 1965 Cup Winners’ Cup. For manager David Moyes, it was also the first ever major Cup win of his career — at age 60, just like when Maurizio Sarri won the Europa League with Chelsea in 2019.

Speaking of which, starting at left back for Chelsea in that game was in Baku none other than Emerson Palmieri, who started for West Ham last night as well, and in doing so, became the first player to win all five current UEFA trophies: collecting the Champions League (2021), Europa League (2019), and Super Cup (2021) as a Blue and winning Euro 2020/1 with Italy two years ago.

Fellow former Blue Kurt Zouma also started last night for West Ham, who were captained by former Chelsea schoolboy Declan Rice (bring him home!).