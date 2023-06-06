Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen played a key role in Burnley’s promotion campaign from the Championship this season, and the Clarets hoping to count on him back in the Premier League as well.

To that effect, they had submitted a £15m bid (inclusive of any add-ons) over the weekend, but which was rejected by Chelsea. According to The Athletic, we want at least £20m for the 21-year-old left back, though the report also claims that “a compromise” could be reached at somewhere between the two amounts, and then also claims that we have also “not ruled out keeping him”. So pretty much all options are on the table — other than maybe another loan, since Maatsen’s current contract expires next summer.

Given the logjam at his position, including Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella, not to mention the emergence of teenager Lewis Hall as a quality option, Maatsen’s future surely lies away from the Bridge, both in the short term and the long term. Now it’s just a matter of finding a compromise with Burnley that will satisfy all parties.