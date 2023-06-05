Tammy Abraham suffers torn ACL in final match of AS Roma season

Barely 15 minutes into the last game of AS Roma’s 2022-23 season yesterday, Tammy Abraham collided with former Chelsea teammate (and current Chelsea loanee) Ethan Ampadu and fell awkwardly, tearing his ACL in the process. The injury was confirmed this morning, likely ruling Tammy out for most, if not all of next season.

It’s a cruel blow, especially coming on the heels of their Europa League final defeat midweek to Sevilla.

And it likely ends any speculation of Chelsea bringing him back this summer as well — either via our buyback clause, which activates this summer, or some other means since Roma were supposedly open to the idea of letting the 25-year-old leave. Abraham has scored 36 goals in 106 appearances in all competitions over the past two years, though only 9 of those came this season.

Good luck in your recovery, Tammy!

As for Chelsea’s striker search, Victor Osimhen remains our supposed primary target, though there’s not been much movement on that front so far.