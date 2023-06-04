Kepa Arrizabalaga wins Premier League Save of the Season award!

Kepa Arrizabalaga was one of the few less-than-horrible aspects of Chelsea’s most terrible season, and our (once again) first-choice goalkeeper was recognized for his efforts today by winning the Premier League’s Save of the Season award!

He’s the first Chelsea goalkeeper to earn this recognition, which is only in its second year.

Kepa had strong competition for the award but none of the others managed to impress the voters and a panel of experts more than his triple save against Aston Villa back in October, which helped preserve a precious three points. (Kepa had 7 saves in that game in fact, and a clean sheet, in a 2-0 win. It wouldn’t be the last time he would have to make that many saves.)

While weaknesses remain (and some will always remain) in his game, it was nice to see Kepa put his personally most horrible 2019-20 season behind him. Whether that means he gets the job next season as well, or if we bring in some new competition or a new number-one (or give it to Gaga already!), remains to be seen.

Congrats, Kepa!