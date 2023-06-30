Official: Chelsea sign Ashley Lawrence from Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea Women have already addressed Pernille Harder’s exit with a great statement of intent by signing attacker Catarina Macario. We have now done the same in defence, replacing Magda Eriksson with Canadian defender Ashley Lawrence.

Lawrence arrives at Chelsea with a three-year contract after six-and-a-half years playing with Paris Saint-Germain. She won a French League title and lifted the Coupe de France twice during her career in Paris.

She's here! — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 30, 2023

Not only did she play with Kadeisha Buchanan in PSG’s defence, the two also share the pitch internationally with the Canadian national team. With Lawrence’s arrival, the Blues now have three Canadian representatives in the upcoming Women’s World Cup since Jessie Fleming is also in the fray.

In terms of Lawrence’s impact on our squad, anyone can see manager Emma Hayes’ enthusiasm in having someone who can deputize on both flanks of the pitch as a world-class attacking fullback.

“Ashley has established herself as one of the best full-backs in the women’s game for both club and country. Her ability to get forward, her progressive play into the final third is a standout strength and she can play on both the left and right side. We’re really looking forward to having her with us.” -Emma Hayes: Source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Ashley! Let’s win some things!