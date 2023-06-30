Chelsea are showing some commitment to young Levi Colwill with the offer a new contract, according to an exclusive from the Evening Standard today. There are no further details provided about the offer, not even potential length (other than that it’s “good” and it’s “long-term”), but I suppose those details are less important than the overall idea itself.

Colwill’s last contract extension, a four-year deal was signed two years ago, not long before he hit the loan trail, first to Huddersfield Town and then to Brighton & Hove Albion last season.

Of course, as the report reminds us, it’s the commitment we might show on the pitch to the 20-year-old center back that will truly make a difference. Colwill is in no rush to sign, and wants “clarity over his squad role” from new boss Mauricio Pochettino. That can start to happen next week, when Poch officially begins his tenure as Chelsea head coach.

So, hopefully reassurances will be given and received in kind, and we can tell Brighton to go away kindly.