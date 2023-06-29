Kai Havertz honored to be part of Chelsea history

Kai Havertz completed his big-money transfer to Arsenal yesterday, along with all the pomp and circumstance such things entail, and unfortunately the sequence in which those things happened weren’t too silky for our former silky man.

Kai’s first interview with Arsenal leaked online before the official announcements, and more importantly in terms of image-management, before his farewell statement to Chelsea got posted.

I would argue that’s all a bit academic — do we, or history, really care in which order he wrote and said these things? — but maybe in today’s overly dramatic world ... who knows. Clearly, Havertz would’ve wanted his goodbyes to “happen” before his hellos (as they did when he joined us from Bayer Leverkusen), but even so, we can take his farewell to us with some sincerity and meaning. Perhaps a little less than if things would’ve happened in the reverse order, but hey, he can hold his hands up in non-celebration just the same when he scores that inevitable goal against us next season.

Or, to quote the man himself, “to be honest, I dgaf”.

He won Chelsea the Champions League.



Thank you, Kai. pic.twitter.com/n8W8LZTGjm — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 28, 2023

Take it away, He Who Once Was King Kai:

Dear Chelsea, I would have preferred for you to hear my thoughts on leaving Chelsea first from myself before my thoughts on me joining my new team. This isn’t my style and it upsets me that you had to hear of it in this way. Today, I find myself at a crossroads, where words can’t describe the emotions I’m feeling. It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter, saying goodbye to the club that has become my second home, and to the incredible fans who have supported me throughout this amazing journey. Together, we have experienced the highs and lows, the joys and heartaches. Today I want to thank each and every Chelsea supporter, member of staff, coaches and my team mates for the last years. Joining Chelsea 3 years ago was a big moment in my life and I’m looking back on these years with nothing but pride, gratefulness and loads of sporting success. From winning the Champions League in my first season to winning the Super Cup and the Club World Cup and now saying goodbye has been quite a journey that I will never forget. Every second of my time at Chelsea I identified with what it means to represent the club on and off the pitch and I hope that everyone remembers me for this. I’m looking back at memories that last a lifetime. The club will be forever in my heart and I made friends for life. It was an honour to be part of Chelsea history. Thank you, Kai

Thank you, indeed, Kai, for helping us make history. We will always have Porto.