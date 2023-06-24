USA to host 2025 FIFA World Club Cup

Got any plans for the summer of 2025? Better cancel them! Chelsea are coming to America, and this time not just for some summertime fun.

Well, there will be some fun, too. But also some competitiveness, maybe, in the brand new revamped FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held for the first time in its new 32-team, quadrennial format.

(Technically this new format is still not fully approved, with buy-in needed from all six continental confederations, but FIFA are moving forward with their plans.)

So, the Club World Cup is set to be a lot more similar to the actual World Cup now, taking place every four years and featuring the best club teams from all around the world, including the previous four winners of the various Champions Leagues (UEFA, CAF, AFC, CONCACAF, Copa Libertadores), plus others high in the continental rankings. Chelsea have already qualified thanks to winning the 2021 Champions League!

Host cities and the exact format and dates will be decided in due course, assuming everything goes to FIFA’s plans.