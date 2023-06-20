Official: Christopher Nkunku to join Chelsea from RB Leipzig

The deal was pretty much set up in December last year, and basically confirmed by RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose. But today we have official news that French attacker Christopher Nkunku is joining Chelsea from RB Leipzig on July 1st this year on a six-year contract.

The 25-year-old who started his professional career in Ligue 1 at Paris Saint-Germain and then moved to the Bundesliga is looking forward to making an impact in England with the Blues.

“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch. “Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt.” -Christopher Nkunku; Source: Chelsea FC

Although Nkunku was signed under Todd Boehly’s reign as sporting director, with the club reportedly meeting the €60m release clause in his contract, two of our current guys at the spot had some nice things to say about the player as well.

“Christopher has proved himself one of the standout attacking players in European football over the past two seasons and will add quality, creativity and versatility to our squad. “He has demonstrated his ability at the highest level with RB Leipzig and France and we look forward to him joining up with his new teammates ahead of the new season.” -Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley; Source: Chelsea FC

Signing Nkunku, who scored 58 goals in 88 matches over the last two seasons at Leipzig, won’t be enough to address our goalscoring woes by itself. But he’s definitely a good option to add to Mauricio Pochettino’s range as he tries to correct our record in this regard.

Welcome, Christopher! Let’s win some things!