Kepa Arrizabalaga nominated for Premier League Save of the Season award

Kepa Arrizabalaga was nominated for four of the eight Save of the Month awards over the course of the season that’s been in the Premier League, so unsurprisingly he’s also earned himself a Save of the Season nomination.

The triple save against Aston Villa won the Save of the Month voting for October, a month during which Kepa played probably his best football at Chelsea ever and won us several points that were crucial to avoid a relegation battle by a comfortable margin at the end of this most terrible season, and it’s now up for best of the season as well.

He’s up against stiff competition, with Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope, David De Gea, Gavin Bazunu, and Jordan Pickford all up for the award, and Ramsdale and Pope with two nomination each, even.

You have a few hours left to vote for Kepa here, although the actual winner will be determined by a panel of experts in the end.