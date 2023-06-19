Another impressive performance, with Gio Reyna taking center stage this time, has seen the US Men’s National Team win the CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday night in Las Vegas, beating Canada, who had been the highest qualifiers for the previous World Cup from the region.

Much like in the semifinals against Mexico, this was yet another comprehensively dominant performance from the Stars and Stripes, scoring twice in the first half to dispatch a talented Canada side without too much trouble.

Christian Pulisic did not get on the scoresheet this time after his brace in the previous round — Folarin Balogun scored his first goal since switching allegiance from England, to go along with headed corner goal from Chris Richards (Reyna assisting both) — but the Chelsea winger did collect the award for the Best Player of the short tournament.

The final whistle cued mad celebrations, which at one point included Pulisic being used as a human bowling ball with beer bottles (presumably plastic) for bowling pins. CONCACAF!

Congrats, Captain and America!

CHRISTIAN PULISIC ON BALOGUN’S LIVE pic.twitter.com/3RMrIL8Izv — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) June 19, 2023

Elsewhere, in UEFA’s version of the Nations League, it were Spain who emerged triumphant, beating Croatia, 5-4 on penalties after a scoreless regulation and extra time.

Kepa Arrizabalaga watched it all from the bench; Mateo Kovačić played the full 120.

Congrats, Kepa!