Mykhailo Mudryk is heading to the U21 European Championships next week, but before then he’s squeezed in another senior appearance as well for Ukraine, and what an appearance it turned out to be!

Trailing 2-0 at the hour-mark in North Macedonia, Ukraine suddenly sprung to life and came back to win, scoring three times in the final thirty minutes — the last two set up brilliantly by Mudryk, one with each of his feet: the first showing that ridiculous speed to split three defenders and cut back from the byline, the second showing a lovely ball in from deep with his weaker-foot.

That’s what we like to see, Misha!

There was no Chelsea involvement in the other game of the qualifying group as England easily dispatched Malta, 4-0. Conor Gallagher was an unused substitute; Levi Colwill, as expected, was not involved.

And speaking of easy dispatches, France sleepwalked to a 3-0 win over Gibraltar, with Wesley Fofana getting the start for his senior international debut. Congrats, Wes! Ex-Chelsea model Olivier Giroud scored another goal, to extend his lead atop the all-time goalscoring charts for Les Bleus. Future Chelsea player Christopher Nkunku got 25 minutes off the bench, but not did get on the scoresheet.

And speaking of not scoring, Kai Havertz was back to his Chelsea habits for Germany, who wasted a boatload of shots to lose 1-0 to Poland — albeit in just a friendly.

Lastly, Ethan Ampadu got 90 minutes for Wales in midfield as they slumped to a 4-2 home defeat against Armenia. Ampadu has 43(!) senior international caps now at just age 22. Gareth Bale’s record of 111 should be easily beatable at this rate.