As bad as Chelsea’s season was last year, Armando Broja’s was even worse, personally. The 21-year-old striker was a frequent sight off the bench in the first half of the campaign, at one point featuring in ten straight Premier League games, with two starts, but he blew out his knee in the mid-season friendly during the World Cup break, and is now looking to engineer a major comeback from that not-so-minor setback.

With Chelsea struggling for goals, Broja had to watch from the sidelines for the past six months, and he’s clearly itching to get back into action as soon as physically, medically, remotely possible.

As such, he’s apparently set to report with the under-21s next week, a couple weeks before the official start of Chelsea’s preseason under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino the first week of July. Gotta love that dedication!

The Athletic’s report adds that Broja is also on Brighton’s wishlist, so we’ll see what Poch may have in mind for him — and I’m sure that will also depend on how the rest of our attacking revamp shakes out.