It’s been almost two years since Mykhailo Mudryk turned out for Ukraine U21, but the 10-times capped (at senior level) 22-year-old winger had made himself available for the team for the upcoming U21 European Championships in order to try to play himself into a bit of form after an underwhelming few months since joining Chelsea, and earlier today his selection was officially confirmed as well.

Mudryk last played for the under-21s at the start of the qualification cycle for this tournament back in the fall of 2021 — so he meets the eligibility criteria of having been born after January, 2000 — helping Ukraine finish just three points behind France in Group H, picking up a goal and three assists in five appearances. Now he will be hoping to get on the scoresheet with even greater regularity as Ukraine head to Romania for the tournament. In addition to the hosts, they will face Spain and Croatia in the group stage.

Fellow Chelsea players Noni Madueke and Levi Colwill are also going, as part of the England squad of whom greatness is expected, as usual. No Lewis Hall however, which is a bit of a surprise. They will face Germany, Israel, and the Czech Republic in the group stage.

The tournament, co-hosted by Romania and Moldova, starts next Wednesday and goes for two and a half weeks.