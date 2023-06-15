Premier League 2023-24 fixtures: Chelsea to play Liverpool on opening day

It’s time to officially turn the page on the old Premier League season — begone forever, never to be talked about again! — and get going with the new, with the release of the 2023-24 fixtures this morning.

They have a more familiar look about them this year with no midseason World Cup to contend with, though the vast majority of these will change at least a little bit due to television coverage as well as other competitions that may come into play (continental and the later rounds of domestic cups). But they do start giving shape to next season.

And Chelsea will not have it easy from the off, facing Liverpool on opening weekend, though our schedule isn’t looking too difficult in the first few weeks beyond that, with games against West Ham, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth on tap ... then Villa, Fulham, and Burnley before Arsenal at home in mid-October.

Chance for Pochettino to make an excellent start!

#PLFixtures for the 2023/24 season have arrived! — Premier League (@premierleague) June 15, 2023

Normally, this is where we’d now start to look at the games immediately preceding and immediately following our midweek Champions League group stage matches, but of course that’s not something we need to worry about this year! Time to swallow sadness, and send some faxes.

The other notable game for now is against Crystal Palace, also at home, on Boxing Day. We will also get to lift the Premier League trophy at home against Bournemouth on the final day.

So, here’s our initial Premier League fixture list, again without any of the expected rescheduling and shiftings — all games Saturday 15.00 kick-off unless noted:

AUGUST:

Liverpol (H) — Sunday (Aug 13); 16.30

West Ham (A)

Luton Town (H)

SEPTEMBER:

Nottingham Forest (H)

AFC Bournemouth (A)

Aston Villa (H)

Fulham (A)

OCTOBER:

Burnley (A)

Arsenal (H)

Brentford (H)

NOVEMBER:

Spurs (A)

Manchester City (H)

Newcastle (A)

DECEMBER:

Brighton (H)

Manchester United (A) — Wednesday (Dec 6); 20.00

Sheffield United (H)

Wolves (A)

Crystal Palace (H)

Luton Town (A)

JANUARY:

Fulham (H)

Liverpool (A) — Wednesday (Jan 31); 20.00

FEBRUARY:

Wolves (H)

Crystal Palace (A)

Manchester City (A)

Spurs (H)

MARCH:

Brentford (A)

Newcastle (H)

Arsenal (A)

Burnley (H)

APRIL:

Manchester United (H) — Wednesday (Apr 3); 19.45

Sheffield United (A)

Everton (H)

Brighton (A)

Aston Villa (A)

MAY:

West Ham (H)

Nottingham Forest (A)

AFC Bournemouth (H) — Sunday (May 19); 16.00