Croatia beat Netherlands in UEFA Nations League semifinal

Mateo Kovačić may not be a Chelsea player for much longer, and the UEFA Nations League may not be much of a competition, but the two crossed paths yesterday and Kova did emerge victorious with Croatia in the semifinals against the Netherlands, so congrats to him and the rest.

One of those rest was former Chelsea loan warrior Mario Pašalić who in fact scored what looked to be winning goal for a long time, until the Netherlands equalized deep into second half stoppage time and took the game to extra time. But it was all Croatia in the extras, scoring twice more for good measure to win, 4-2, and advance.

Kovačić had made way by then, clocking 85 minutes overall.

Croatia will face the winners of Spain versus Italy (which is being played tonight, Thursday) in the Nations League final on Sunday. To the winner go the spoils ... of absolutely nothing.