Kai Havertz scores again for Germany in friendly against Ukraine

Kai Havertz may be struggling for goals in a Chelsea shirt, but he does have five of them (with two assists) in his last six appearances for Germany, adding one of each in Monday night’s friendly against Ukraine in Bremen.

Havertz entered the fray at half-time, replacing Niclas Füllkrug at striker, with Germany trailing 2-1. Ukraine would even take a two-goal lead before Havertz scored in the 83rd minute, then won a penalty in added-on time that Joshua Kimmich converted to equalize 3-3, a fitting final score for a friendly.

His goal was classic Havertz, controlling a long ball over the top (from Antonio Rüdiger), shrugging off a defender, and producing a finish too cool for school. That’ll be another €10m, Real.

Mykhailo Mudryk started for the blue and yellow, and showed his usual glimpses of promise.

He did have a direct hand in one of Ukraine’s goals, when his off-target effort from a cutback deflected off Rüdiger for an own goal to give them the 2-1 lead halfway through the first half.

Sometimes you need that bit of luck!

And now Ukraine are in front!



Mykhailo Mudryk's effort deflects in off Rüdiger and Ukraine are 2-1 up pic.twitter.com/4PolRWUOt0 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 12, 2023

In related Mudryk news, the 22-year-old has apparently made himself available for Ukraine U21 ahead of their upcoming Euros, in an effort to try to play himself into better form ahead of next season. Gotta like that dedication!

In related friendly news, Hakim Ziyech played most of the game as Morocco drew 0-0 with Cabo Verde.