Mauricio Pochettino wins Soccer Aid 2023 with the World XI

The annual Soccer Aid celebrity pro-am charity match was held at Old Trafford last night, with the “World XI” beating “England” for the fifth straight year, winning 4-2 thanks to goals from Usain Bolt, Kem Cetinay, and a brace from the irrepressible Robbie Keane. Though of course the result is secondary to the millions raised for a good cause, as usual.

In a mildly interesting part, the World XI were managed by none other than Mauricio Pochettino, and this was his first pseudo-match since agreeing to become the new Chelsea head coach, which assignment he will officially begin on July 1. Off to a winning start!

Emma Hayes helped out in the England dugout, who also counted Gary Cahill, Eni Aluko, and Karen Carney among their number. EBGC in fact played the full-90, wearing his familiar No.24. Hernán Crespo got the start for the World XI, but played only a half hour.

Here are some fun highlights.