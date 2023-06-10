 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Romelu Lukaku blows chance to be the hero; Manchester City win the Champions League

Pep finally gets one

By David Pasztor
FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-INTER Photo by BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images

There he was, Romelu Lukaku, just a few feet away from goal, unmarked, with the ball gently looping right onto his head. All he had to do was nod it into the back of the net — anywhere would do except right down the middle where the stranded goalkeeper had been standing.

But that moment played out like so many of Lukaku’s recent moments under the brightest of spotlights, be that at the 2022 World Cup, for much of his 2021-22 Chelsea season, or for tonight’s Champions League final.

And so, despite winning the statistical battle (xG, shots, shots on target, quality chances, etc), Inter Milan would end up losing this final to Manchester City, who thus complete their historic treble. Pep Guardiola stands on top of Europe’s biggest podium once again after a dozen years of trying very hard with some of Europe’s biggest and richest clubs.

Congrats to former Chelsea youngster Nathan Aké for his second European trophy after winning the Europa League with Chelsea in 2012-13. (And Kevin De Bruyne, too.)

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23 Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

