Wesley Fofana earns another shot at first France cap

Wesley Fofana’s first season at Chelsea may have been defined by injuries and may have ended with a couple shockingly poor performances, but the 22-year-old also had several impressive outings that showed just why we may have been motivated to make him our most expensive defender ever at £70m.

Now he’ll get another chance to make his France debut as well, after earning a call-up from manager Didier Deschamps for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece. Fofana was called up for the previous round of international games back in March as well, but had to withdraw due to another injury.

As ever, France are absolutely loaded with talent, including ex-Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and future Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku, who’s expected to join us this summer (this is still not officially official, but “should” be happening). Unfortunately, N’Golo Kanté again misses out due to his latest in a seemingly never-ending series of injuries.