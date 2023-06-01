Chelsea prospects Cesare Casadei and Andrey Santos continue to make waves at the U20 World Cup, with both youngsters captaining their respective nations, Italy and Brazil, into the quarterfinals last night.

Casadei, who came into their Round of 16 matchup against England as the tournament’s leading goalscorer, got another one to his name, converting a penalty late on to eliminate the Three Lions, 2-1. Bashir Humphreys, Harvey Vale, and a recently arrived Carney Chukwuemeka all started for England who were able to equalize once, in the first-half, but did not have time to respond to Casadei’s 87th-minute winner.

Italy will take on Colombia in the quarterfinals, and if they advance to the semifinals, they could very well meet Brazil there.

Brazil, captained by Andrey Santos of course, easily eliminated Tunisia in their Round of 16 encounter last night — Santos himself scoring twice in the dominant 4-1 win — to set up a quarterfinal matchup against Israel.

Elsewhere, host nation Argentina were eliminated by occasionally brilliant Nigeria, 2-0, while my homeboys from Slovakia got absolutely trounced by Colombia, 5-1.