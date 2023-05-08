AFC Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Badiashile, Madueke lead the way

1. BENOÎT BADIASHILE (7.5)

I’ve been impressed by Badiashile every time he’s played, so it was a bit frustrating to see him sidelined for no obvious reason for most of the past several weeks. In fact, this was just his second start in nearly two months, since our 2-2 draw against Everton.

Thankfully (and unsurprisingly), the big Bad-man grasped this overdue opportunity with both hands, and even got himself on the scoresheet! Gotta love those bonus goals from center backs!

2. NONI MADUEKE (7.4)

Similarly, Madueke has had to bide his time, but has now made back-to-back starts and has rewarded that faith with enterprising, energetic, and exciting performances. He’s quite raw still, but that refinement will come as long as he keeps up his work rate and enthusiasm. An actual winger who doesn’t shy away from taking on his marker? What a world!

3. CONOR GALLAGHER (7.3)

Gallagher with another goal to make it more obvious to all why he keeps getting picked. G’wan, Con!

vs. BOURNEMOUTH (PL, A, W 3-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Badiashile (7.5), Madueke (7.4), Gallagher (7.3)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Félix (6.9, sub), Kanté (6.9), Ziyech (6.7, sub), Arrizabalaga (6.7), Silva (6.6), Sterling (6.5, sub), Enzo (6.4), Chalobah (6.2), Mudryk (6.1), Loftus-Cheek (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Chilwell (5.9), Azpilicueta (5.8, sub), Havertz (5.1)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL