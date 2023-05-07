Filed under: Chelsea FC Women WATCH: Sophie Ingle scores a fourth for Chelsea against Everton, 4-0! Classic By Fellipe Miranda May 7, 2023, 7:35pm BST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Sophie Ingle scores a fourth for Chelsea against Everton, 4-0! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Party football now pic.twitter.com/nRtVdHqfGz— CfcwComps (@CompsCfcw) May 7, 2023 A Sophie Ingle classic as the midfielder shoots from range to score Chelsea Women’s fourth goal of the match against Everton. More From We Ain't Got No History WATCH: Pernille Harder adds a third for Chelsea against Everton! 3-0! WATCH: Sam Kerr header doubles Chelsea’s lead over Everton, 2-0! WATCH: Guro Reiten opens the scoring for Chelsea against Everton! 1-0! Chelsea vs. Everton, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch The Daily Hilario: Sunday Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell pick up hamstring injuries Chelsea News 24/7 Loading comments...
