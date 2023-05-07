 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Sophie Ingle scores a fourth for Chelsea against Everton, 4-0!

Classic

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new

A Sophie Ingle classic as the midfielder shoots from range to score Chelsea Women’s fourth goal of the match against Everton.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History