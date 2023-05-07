With help of a late Sam Kerr goal, Chelsea Women kept themselves in the Women's Super League title race by beating Liverpool 2-1 at home. Today the Blues are back at Kingsmeadow, this time taking the blue side of Merseyside in Everton.

The Toffees sit in sixth place in the league table, and no longer fight for anything other than a top-half finish in the WSL. That of course does not mean Chelsea should let their guards down, and manager Emma Hayes' starting eleven choices do show that.

Chelsea confirmed lineup (4-3-3?):

Musovic | Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson (c), Charles | Ingle, Cankovic, Fleming | Reiten, Kerr, Kaneryd

Substitutes from: Berger, Carter, Leupolz, James, Cuthbert, Harder, Abdullina

Everton confirmed eleven:

Brosnan | Veje, Sevecke, Bjorn, Wheeler, Bennison, Sorensen (c), Finnigan, Galli, Snoeijs, K. Holmhaard

Substitutes from: Ramsey, Christiansen, S. Holmgaard, Stenvik, Maier, Wilding

Date / Time: Sunday, May 7, 18.45 BST; 1:45pm EDT; 11:15pm IST

Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston Upon Thames, UK

On TV: Sky Sports (UK); none (USA); none (India); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky GO (UK); Paramount+ (USA); FanCode (India); The FA Player (everywhere except countries listed here)

Let's do this!