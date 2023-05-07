Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell pick up hamstring injuries

Chelsea picked up a long overdue win yesterday, but we also picked up a couple injuries because of course we had pick up more injuries.

Wesley Fofana was ruled out even before the first whistle, having made the trip to Bournemouth but apparently not being in good enough condition to play. Frank Lampard claimed the decision was precautionary, but with just a few games left, that precaution just might persist through the end of the season.

“Fofana had a bit of an issue with his hamstring yesterday travelling down. So it’s more of a precaution on that one. Other than that, we’ve got a squad, so the players who come in have got to show what they can do.” -Frank Lampard; source: Metro

While Fofana might yet play this season, the same probably can’t be said for Ben Chilwell, who picked up a hamstring injury late on in this one, While I’m not sure if it’s the same hamstring that caused him to miss three months earlier this season, it’s not great news either way.

“[It’s a] hamstring. We don’t know [if it’s serious]. But with a hamstring at this stage of the season it will clearly be a worry for the remaining games.” -Frank Lampard; source: Football.London

So that’s not great. Hopefully Chilly can rest and recover and come back injury-free next season.