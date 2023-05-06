 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Since we evidently cannot just forfeit the rest of the season and spare ourselves the pain, here comes another 90 minutes of sheer entertainment as in-form Bournemouth and severely out of form Chelsea battle it out for the 40-point safety ledge.

Unless you already fell asleep during the coronation.

Here we go!

AFC Bournemouth starting XI:
Neto (c) | Kelly, Lerma, Solanke, Christie, Ouattara, Rothwell, Smith, Viña, Senesi, Billing

Substitutes from: Travers, Stephens, Cook, Mepham, Brooks, Stacey, Semenyo, Zabarnyi, Anthony

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):
Arrizabalaga | Chilwell, Badiashile, Silva (c), Chalobah | Gallagher, Enzo, Kanté | Mudryk, Havertz, Madueke

Substitutes from: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Hall, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Sterling, Ziyech, Félix

Date / Time: Saturday, May 6, 2023, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST
Venue: Dean Court, Bournemouth, England
Referee: John Brooks (on pitch); Peter Bankes (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports 3 (India); SuperSport MáXimo 3 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

