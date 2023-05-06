AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Since we evidently cannot just forfeit the rest of the season and spare ourselves the pain, here comes another 90 minutes of sheer entertainment as in-form Bournemouth and severely out of form Chelsea battle it out for the 40-point safety ledge.

Unless you already fell asleep during the coronation.

Here we go!

AFC Bournemouth starting XI:

Neto (c) | Kelly, Lerma, Solanke, Christie, Ouattara, Rothwell, Smith, Viña, Senesi, Billing

Substitutes from: Travers, Stephens, Cook, Mepham, Brooks, Stacey, Semenyo, Zabarnyi, Anthony

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Arrizabalaga | Chilwell, Badiashile, Silva (c), Chalobah | Gallagher, Enzo, Kanté | Mudryk, Havertz, Madueke

Substitutes from: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Hall, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Sterling, Ziyech, Félix

Date / Time: Saturday, May 6, 2023, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST

Venue: Dean Court, Bournemouth, England

Referee: John Brooks (on pitch); Peter Bankes (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports 3 (India); SuperSport MáXimo 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!