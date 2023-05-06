Chelsea’s remaining fixtures couldn’t be any more difficult and one of the most crucial is our next game against fellow relegation battlers Bournemouth. I didn’t think I’d ever say that but here we are.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community went with the 3-4-3 as usual, though overall a four at the back — meaning both the 4-2-3-1 (27%) and 4-3-3 (22%) — seems reasonably popular. The possibly soon-to-be-sold Édouard Mendy (31%) remains a firm second choice to Kepa Arrizabalaga. A shout out also goes out to Gaga Slonina with a solid 11% of the votes.

Three at the back means Benoît Badiashile, Thiago Silva and Wes Fofana get into the lineup while Trevoh Chalobah actually moves ahead of César Azpilicueta (29%) in the wing-back position. Marc Cucurella (5%) is presumably still ruled out, though he would most likely not play for Ben Chilwell anyway. Lewis Hall (16%) could also become an option.

Even though Lampard continues to go with a three-man midfield, the community stick to a double pivot of N’Golo Kanté and Enzo Fernéndez. None of Mateo Kovačić (24%), Conor Gallagher (19%) or Denis Zakaria (8%) get anywhere near them, while Carney Chukwuemeka (20%) remains missing in action.

Kai Havertz leads the line once again after a truly uninspiring performance by Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang (6%) against Arsenal. By contrast, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke both showed some good signs last time out and deservedly get picked to start. The same can’t be said of Raheem Sterling (7%). David D. Fofana (38%), Christian Pulisic (16%), and João Félix (34%) provide options from the bench.

3-4-3 (40%)

Arrizabalaga (58%) | Badiashile (83%), Silva (73%), Fofana (85%) | Chilwell (90%), Kanté (86%), Enzo (88%), Chalobah (32%) | Mudryk (84%), Havertz (46%), Madueke (79%)