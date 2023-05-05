 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kepa Arrizabalaga nominated for Premier League Save of the Month yet again

Fourth time the charm?

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea FC v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

For the fourth time this season, Kepa Arrizabalaga has earned himself a nomination for Premier League Save of the Month, getting recognized for his efforts against Brighton & Hove Albion a few weeks ago. (He was also nominated for October, January, and February as well.)

Chelsea of course lost this game anyway, 2-1, because that’s what Chelsea do these days, but (occasional captain) Kepa at least gave us some hope of a result when he parried Evan Ferguson’s powerful header over the bar.

That said, Kepa faces some strong competition, just as he had in prior months when he got nominated. Excellent reflexes and strong limbs all around the Premier League these days! David De Gea, Lukasz Fabianski, Daniel Iversen, Aaron Ramsdale, and Bernd Leno would all be worthy winners in my book, but you should vote for Kepa here. Would be nice to be able to celebrate winning something, anything right now!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History