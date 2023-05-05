For the fourth time this season, Kepa Arrizabalaga has earned himself a nomination for Premier League Save of the Month, getting recognized for his efforts against Brighton & Hove Albion a few weeks ago. (He was also nominated for October, January, and February as well.)

Chelsea of course lost this game anyway, 2-1, because that’s what Chelsea do these days, but (occasional captain) Kepa at least gave us some hope of a result when he parried Evan Ferguson’s powerful header over the bar.

That said, Kepa faces some strong competition, just as he had in prior months when he got nominated. Excellent reflexes and strong limbs all around the Premier League these days! David De Gea, Lukasz Fabianski, Daniel Iversen, Aaron Ramsdale, and Bernd Leno would all be worthy winners in my book, but you should vote for Kepa here. Would be nice to be able to celebrate winning something, anything right now!