 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How should Chelsea line up against Bournemouth in case we decide to care?

AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
/ new
Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea play again this weekend in case anyone still cares, and in case any of the players still also care, we do need to find at least eleven of them to put together a starting lineup against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Bournemouth, like Chelsea, are pretty much safe from relegation on 39 points — they have four games left, we have five — though unlike Chelsea, they’re actually in decent form, with 6 wins from their last 9.

Chelsea have gone winless in 9 meanwhile (all competitions).

Fun!

We did score a goal last time out, which then is probably us done for the month of May in that regard.

Speaking of being done, Mason Mount, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella have been shut down for the season. Marcus Bettinelli and Armando Broja are also out. Everyone else has checked out, though like the song says, they cannot leave (yet).

Some dance to remember, some dance to forget. We’re all just prisoners here of our own device.

Choose wisely.

(Live results)

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History