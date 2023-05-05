AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea play again this weekend in case anyone still cares, and in case any of the players still also care, we do need to find at least eleven of them to put together a starting lineup against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Bournemouth, like Chelsea, are pretty much safe from relegation on 39 points — they have four games left, we have five — though unlike Chelsea, they’re actually in decent form, with 6 wins from their last 9.

Chelsea have gone winless in 9 meanwhile (all competitions).

Fun!

We did score a goal last time out, which then is probably us done for the month of May in that regard.

Speaking of being done, Mason Mount, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella have been shut down for the season. Marcus Bettinelli and Armando Broja are also out. Everyone else has checked out, though like the song says, they cannot leave (yet).

Some dance to remember, some dance to forget. We’re all just prisoners here of our own device.

Choose wisely.

Loading…

(Live results)