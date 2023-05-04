Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Madueke moment to smile about

1. NONI MADUEKE (6.4)

This was an atrocious game, make no mistake about it, with the second half only slightly less atrocious than the first, but we did get a moment to smile about courtesy of young Nonzinoooooooooooo.

First career Chelsea (and Premier League) goal for the 21-year-old, who was singled out for praise by Frank Lampard afterwards as well — and not necessarily for the goal, but for the process and the work.

“Now it’s the question of five games to compete with each other, like Noni did tonight in his performance from two weeks of good training, to show you deserve to be in the team. Those should be the rules anyway: now or never. People say there’s nothing on these games but they’re wrong. Every individual has a lot on these games.” -Frank Lampard; source: Football.London

That’s what we like to see!

2. MYKHAILO MUDRYK (5.3)

Misha looks to be turning a corner a bit as well in terms of his individual performances, and he showed multiple flashes of ability in this one, even as the boos and laser pointers rained down on him from small-minded locals.

It’s a bit of a mystery why Mudryk doesn’t get to start, but at least he’s getting regular minutes off the bench.

3. THIAGO SILVA (5.0)

When in doubt, vote Thiago Silva.

vs. ARSENAL (PL, A, L 1-3)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Madueke (6.4)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Mudryk (5.3, sub), Silva (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Chilwell (4.6), Kanté (4.5), Havertz (4.5, sub), Arrizabalaga (4.4), W.Fofana (4.3), Gallagher (4.2, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Chalobah (3.9, sub), Enzo (3.6), Kovačić (3.4), Azpilicueta (3.3) Ziyech (3.2, sub)

FRANKIEBALLS (1.0-2.9): Sterling (2.0), Aubameyang (1.7)

OVERALL