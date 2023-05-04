The Daily Hilario: Thursday

LEAVING
Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. There are no doubts about that anymore.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023
Behind the scenes, it’s now understood that Leo’s father Jorge communicated the decision to PSG already one month ago due to the project.
It was the final breaking point. pic.twitter.com/Bwehuvyq1E
OUTTACTICED
️ Sam Allardyce: "There's nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta. They do what they do, I do what I do. But in terms of depth of depth of knowledge, I am up there with them. I am not saying I am better than them, but I am as good as them." pic.twitter.com/oyykFHn9FB— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 3, 2023
HMM
️ "After the seven years they won the most important title of the season for the club, to qualify for the Champions League."— Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 3, 2023
Pep Guardiola says Arsenal fans should be happy with achieving a top four finish before the season has finished pic.twitter.com/hHld5qeeiV
