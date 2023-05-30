Official: Chelsea appoint Chris Jurasek as new CEO

The second of many changes in personnel expected this summer has been confirmed, with Chelsea announcing the appointment of Chris Jurasek as our new chief executive officer. First the manager, now the CEO. What, no fancy title like “President of Business”?

Speaking of which, the announcement also confirms that, as expected, Tom Glick has stepped down from the aforementioned presidency.

Jurasek will report to the board and “will take responsibility for all the business areas of the club”. Sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley remain in charge of the football side of things.

“I’m delighted to be joining Chelsea, a club which is loved and followed all over the world. I’m enormously proud to be leading it into the next chapter in its rich history. We have huge opportunities to grow on and off the pitch and to engage our exceptional fans both in London and wherever they are supporting us from. I’m looking forward to working closely with our owners, leadership and everyone around the club.” -Chris Jurasek; source: Chelsea FC

Jurasek is a company man from Clearlake, so presumably he will be making business decisions more aligned with their money-making priorities. First on the list should undoubtedly be some new shirt sponsors!

“Our focus will continue to be on ensuring the club is competitive and sustainable both from a sporting and business perspective, with a talented and ambitious leadership team.” -Behdad Eghbali & José Feliciano; source: Chelsea FC

Let’s get to work!