Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United, Player Ratings: Third straight Man of the Match for young Lewis Hall!

1. LEWIS HALL (6.9)

Lewis Hall, recently named our Academy player of the season, certainly had a campaign to remember, at least in terms of his personal development.

The less said about Chelsea’s season, the better, but Hall’s rise from the youth ranks to nearly a dozen senior appearances, most of which had come against top-four teams, including Manchester City no fewer than four times, has been wonderful to see.

He’s earned Man of the Match honors in the community voting in each of our last three games. Now if only his teammates would convert all those delicious crosses and balls into the box!

2. ENZO FERNÁNDEZ (6.5)

Have high hopes for Enzo in a proper tactical system. He’s already done quite well since arriving, despite all the silliness around him.

“I want to thank all the fans for their support all these months at Stamford Bridge and everywhere we played away. It was not the season that we wanted and that the club deserves, now it’s time to recharge the batteries and come back better to return all your love. See you the next season Chelsea fans, we are together.” -Enzo Fernández; source: Twitter

I want to thank all the fans for their support all these months at Stamford Bridge and everywhere we played away. It was not the season that we wanted and that the club deserves, now it’s time to recharge the batteries and come back better to return all your love. See you the… pic.twitter.com/2fCOmIYLNl — Enzo Fernández (@Enzo13Fernandez) May 29, 2023

3. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (6.1)

A few more saves to tie a neat bow on bit of a redemption season for ol’ Kepa. Whether he’ll be our first-choice next season however ... well, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

vs. NEWCASTLE UNITED (PL, A, L D 1-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Hall (6.9), Enzo (6.5), Arrizabalaga (6.1), Silva (6.1), Chukwuemeka (6.0, sub), Sterling (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Loftus-Cheek (5.9), Félix (5.8, sub), Chalobah (5.5), Kovačić (55, sub), Madueke (5.5, sub), W.Fofana (5.5, sub), Azpilicueta (5.5, sub), Gallagher (5.3)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Pulisic (4.8), Havertz (4.4)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9):

OVERALL